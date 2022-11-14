PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The Philippi Christmas Committee got their pine trees unloaded at the Barbour County Courthouse on Nov. 14 for the fifth annual Festival of the Trees.

There are 100 trees that will be put up at the courthouse, and 13 will be at the Sago Mine Disaster Memorial at Blue and Grey Park to be decorated by family members. The trees will be staked on Nov. 15.

Participation is free for those who decorate a Christmas tree. The committee spent almost $2,500 on the trees for 2022.

“The purpose of it was to try to bring Christmas spirit back to Philippi, to downtown, and to also bring people into downtown Philippi, to help out the businesses and that kind of stuff, but also to allow the community to get involved in the Christmas celebration because we offer the trees to the community to decorate,” said Linda Menear, Philippi Christmas Committee secretary.

Menear said that there are about 15 trees left if anyone is interest in having a tree to decorate at the courthouse. You can contact her at (304) 457-3481 to inquire about decorating one of the remaining trees.

Christmas trees must be decorated by Nov. 30. On Dec. 2, the city of Philippi will hold their Christmas parade, and the Festival of Trees will be lit that night, along with the city’s big Christmas tree.