CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Barbour County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual golf tournament to help the students of Philip Barbour High School at the Barbour Country Club on Sept. 8 with a shotgun start set for 10 a.m.

Teams are made up of four golfers and will receive a spot in the tournament as well as “the use of a cart, lunch compliments of Broaddus Hospital, cold beverages from the Barbour Health Association and a chance at door prizes donated by Chamber members,” according to a Barbour County Chamber of Commerce release. A 50-50 drawing is also in store for those who register.

Besides the winning team receiving a cash prize of $500 and runners-up $300, participants can receive skill prizes such as golf certificates as well as a $10,000 hole-in-one reward.

Reservations for teams and hole sponsors can be made by contacting the Barbour County Chamber of Commerce at its address in Philippi, 101 College Hill Drive.