Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog visit north central West Virginia for Governor’s Cup

Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) hand delivers the Governor’s Cup to Philip-Barbour High School for the marching band competition (Credit: Spencer Adkins)

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Marching bands in West Virginia have a new trophy to compete for called the Governor’s Cup.

The cup was hand delivered in Barbour County on Saturday by Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog.

Saturday was the final statewide marching band contest for the season at Philip-Barbour High School. Several schools from north central West Virginia took part, including Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Elkins and Preston.

The new award comes at the end of a circuit of competitions that were spread out across the state this fall to give the bands more exposure and invite more participation in marching arts for students.

“These kids work just as hard as our football and basketball teams, and they should be absolutely awarded in every way and celebrated in every way. And I am 100 percent behind what they do, and I’m gonna stay rock solid there,” said Gov. Justice.

Cabell Midland was the grand champion, with the runner-up being Hurricane and second runner-up being Greenbrier East.