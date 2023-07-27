Update: 7/27/2023, 4:48 p.m.

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A representative from the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) has announced that an emergency meeting regarding a proposed “Revocation of Alderson Broaddus University’s Authorization to Confer Degrees,” has been canceled. The representative said that the HEPC is currently “working with all the parties involved.”

The cancellation comes after Governor Jim Justice made an official statement on Thursday requesting that the meeting be delayed.

Original: 7/27/2023, 3:03 p.m.

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gov. Jim Justice is calling on the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) to delay an emergency meeting scheduled for Friday morning that has only one item on its agenda: “Revocation of Alderson Broaddus University’s Authorization to Confer Degrees.”

The governor issued the following statement Thursday after news broke that the emergency meeting was scheduled:

I’m calling on the HEPC to delay this emergency meeting because no one wants to see this university close if there’s a way to avoid it. It may very well be inevitable, but we’re going to try really hard to find a pathway. I’m going to meet with the HEPC, AB leadership, and legislative leadership to make sure we exhaust every single avenue we can before drastic action is taken. It’s simply too important, not only for this prestigious university and its alumni, but also for the entire community of Philippi and Barbour County.

The emergency meeting was prompted by the possibility that the City of Philippi may terminate utility services to campus next week. It comes after the financially-troubled private university was granted provisional reauthorization by HEPC to operate for the coming academic year.