PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Adaland Mansion, a historical gem in Phillipi, opened its 2023 season with the annual Mother’s Day Buffet Sunday.

The buffet was prepared by Adaland’s veteran cook, Lucy Willamson, who came out of retirement to prepare a special meal. The table featured ham with raisin sauce, chicken with stuffing and many other delicious items. The Adaland Mansion included three seating times for their buffet, all of which filled up quickly.

Jeannie Mozley, house manager, said, “Well, today for Mother’s Day, every year our tradition has been that we have, um, Mother’s Day Dinner here. We have a full house as usual. We have three seatings, and a lot of these people are the ones that come back every year for Mother’s Day, and it’s our first event for the kickoff of opening the house.”

This was just the first event of what will be a very busy season for the Adaland Mansion. The mansion will have events happening throughout May all the way to December. For more information about Adaland Mansion, click here.