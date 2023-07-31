PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) has scheduled an emergency meeting on Alderson Broaddus University for Monday afternoon citing the “rapidly deteriorating financial condition” at the financially-struggling private university.

The agenda lists one primary item: “Revocation of Alderson Broaddus University’s Authorization to Confer Degrees in West Virginia.”

A similar emergency meeting had been scheduled for Friday but was canceled after Gov. Jim Justice intervened and requested a special meeting between ABU officials, the HEPC and state legislative leaders. Gov. Justice has a scheduled media briefing at noon Monday. 12 News will be monitoring that briefing.

The agenda cites “an imminent material financial loss or other imminent substantial harm to the public entity, its employees, or the members of the public that it serves. The rapidly deteriorating financial condition at Alderson Broaddus University may result in serious financial harm to students.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.