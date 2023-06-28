CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) met Wednesday morning to vote on provisional reauthorization for Alderson Broaddus University (AB) for the upcoming academic year but delayed that vote to give university officials more time to provide information about AB’s financial condition.

An agenda item, dated June 28, related to the university reads:

Given continued financial solvency concerns for Alderson Broaddus University, it is recommended that the Commission grant provisional reauthorization for the coming academic year with the understanding that the Commission may reassess the University’s authorization status at a future meeting.

Commissioners were scheduled to hold an executive session Wednesday to discuss Alderson Broaddus’ provisional reauthorization but opted instead to give the university until July 7 to provide additional information.

According to the agenda, the HEPC Chancellor is requesting “detailed information regarding the University’s financial condition and its plan to safeguard its students’ interests.” The agenda goes on to state that:

Such information may include material regarding finances, enrollment, student record security, financial exigency and teach-out plans, and any other information deemed necessary by the Chancellor to ensure the Commission receives a comprehensive picture of the institution’s operating condition and ability to meet the State’s standards for reauthorization.

The Higher Education Policy Commission set its next meeting to discuss AB’s provisional reauthorization for July 12.

“The Higher Education Policy Commission today postponed its consideration of reauthorization for Alderson Broaddus University until July 12, to allow Commission members time to review updated enrollment and financial information being provided by the university,” said Executive Vice-Chancellor for Administration Matt Turner.

In a statement emailed to 12 News, Interim President of Alderson Broaddus University Andrea J. Bucklew said, “we maintain a close working relationship with HEPC and are confident we will satisfy their requests. Alderson Broaddus is actively recruiting for the fall semester, and most recently, on Friday, June 23, we welcomed 83 new students and their families to our campus to begin their enrollment and housing processes.”