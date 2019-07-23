Higher Learning Commission takes Alderson Broaddus University off probation list

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The Higher Learning Commission has taken Alderson Broaddus University off probation.

The commission says that ABU will now be listed as “on Notice” after the university worked to address concerns from the commission.

In 2017, the commission listed seven areas of concern that the university would have to address to satisfy its requirements.

Five of those seven areas have since been addressed.

The school will continue to retain its accreditation and now has until October 2020 to make changes needed for its regular status to be restored.