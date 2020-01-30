How local communities are hoping to change their fate by participating in nationwide contest

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Communities around North Central West Virginia are taking the future of their towns into their own hands.

HGTV is launching a new series called, “Home Town Takeover,” and the Philippi, Fairmont and Weston communities have been submitting their video and photos in hopes of winning.

This new series will bring in a team of renovation pros who would come in to makeover an entire small town.

The contest is open to any small town that has a population of 40,000 or fewer that has homes with good architecture and more.

After the Philippi community heard about this contest through social media, they decided to gather together and produce an HGTV Project group to help create a video entry for the city.

Philippi Mainstream Program Director, Tammy Stemple, said that she feels the city of Philippi could benefit in many ways with the help from HGTV.

“Our community have a lot of volunteers coming together and bringing art and music to our downtown as an economic driver, so we thought let’s give it a shot,” said Stemple.

The submission video must be less than three minutes, photos of your town and a description of the town and why you need the help. The video must contain commercial buildings, businesses, and residences according to Stemple.

This series is a six-episode event that is set to air in 2021. Submission are due by February 4, 2020 to have your hometown considered. For more information on how to enter, click here.