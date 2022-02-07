Infrastructure funds granted for rural development in WV

Funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will improve infrastructure in rural W.Va. communities.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture will fund nine organizations in West Virginia through Community Facilities Grants.

Funds will be used to improve community infrastructure for rural areas of West Virginia, including Barbour County in north central West Virginia.

Applications for the grants are accepted throughout the year, and communities with a population of 20,000 people or less are eligible to apply.

The majority of communities use the funds to update their police department equipment.

“The Community Facilities Program, the purpose of that is to support local development whether it be public works or public safety,” said Janna Lowery, WV USDA Community Programs Director. “Several police vehicles are being purchased with these funds, and we just think it’s a very appropriate use of the funds to support our rural communities in this manner.”

$414,500 is being invested in rural communities in West Virginia:

Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department Community Facilities Disaster Grant $112,500 Alderson Town Community Facilities Grant $50,000 City of Bluefield Community Facilities Grant $43,000 City of Bluefield Community Facilities Grant $21,900 City of Romney Community Facilities Grant $3,000 City of Romney Community Facilities Grant $3,400 City of Romney Community Facilities Grant $4,800 City of Romney Community Facilities Grant $1,700 City of Romney Community Facilities Grant $6,200 County of Barbour Community Facilities Grant $10,800 Hardy County Commission Community Facilities Grant $40,200 Hardy County Commission Community Facilities Grant $15,700 McDowell County Commission Community Facilities Grant $23,000 McDowell County Commission Community Facilities Grant $13,000 Mingo County Commission Community Facilities Grant $22,700 Moorefield Volunteer Fire Company Community Facilities Grant $42,600 The chart from the USDA shows all organizations receiving funds in West Virginia from the Community Facilities Grant

Over 100 types of projects are eligible for funding, but recreational projects do not qualify.