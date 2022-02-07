Infrastructure funds granted for rural development in WV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture will fund nine organizations in West Virginia through Community Facilities Grants.
Funds will be used to improve community infrastructure for rural areas of West Virginia, including Barbour County in north central West Virginia.
Applications for the grants are accepted throughout the year, and communities with a population of 20,000 people or less are eligible to apply.
The majority of communities use the funds to update their police department equipment.
“The Community Facilities Program, the purpose of that is to support local development whether it be public works or public safety,” said Janna Lowery, WV USDA Community Programs Director. “Several police vehicles are being purchased with these funds, and we just think it’s a very appropriate use of the funds to support our rural communities in this manner.”
$414,500 is being invested in rural communities in West Virginia:
|Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department
|Community Facilities Disaster Grant
|$112,500
|Alderson Town
|Community Facilities Grant
|$50,000
|City of Bluefield
|Community Facilities Grant
|$43,000
|City of Bluefield
|Community Facilities Grant
|$21,900
|City of Romney
|Community Facilities Grant
|$3,000
|City of Romney
|Community Facilities Grant
|$3,400
|City of Romney
|Community Facilities Grant
|$4,800
|City of Romney
|Community Facilities Grant
|$1,700
|City of Romney
|Community Facilities Grant
|$6,200
|County of Barbour
|Community Facilities Grant
|$10,800
|Hardy County Commission
|Community Facilities Grant
|$40,200
|Hardy County Commission
|Community Facilities Grant
|$15,700
|McDowell County Commission
|Community Facilities Grant
|$23,000
|McDowell County Commission
|Community Facilities Grant
|$13,000
|Mingo County Commission
|Community Facilities Grant
|$22,700
|Moorefield Volunteer Fire Company
|Community Facilities Grant
|$42,600
Over 100 types of projects are eligible for funding, but recreational projects do not qualify.