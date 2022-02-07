Infrastructure funds granted for rural development in WV

Funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will improve infrastructure in rural W.Va. communities.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture will fund nine organizations in West Virginia through Community Facilities Grants.

Funds will be used to improve community infrastructure for rural areas of West Virginia, including Barbour County in north central West Virginia.

Applications for the grants are accepted throughout the year, and communities with a population of 20,000 people or less are eligible to apply.

The majority of communities use the funds to update their police department equipment.

“The Community Facilities Program, the purpose of that is to support local development whether it be public works or public safety,” said Janna Lowery, WV USDA Community Programs Director. “Several police vehicles are being purchased with these funds, and we just think it’s a very appropriate use of the funds to support our rural communities in this manner.”

$414,500 is being invested in rural communities in West Virginia:

Ceredo Volunteer Fire DepartmentCommunity Facilities Disaster Grant$112,500
Alderson TownCommunity Facilities Grant$50,000
City of BluefieldCommunity Facilities Grant$43,000
City of BluefieldCommunity Facilities Grant$21,900
City of RomneyCommunity Facilities Grant$3,000
City of RomneyCommunity Facilities Grant$3,400
City of RomneyCommunity Facilities Grant$4,800
City of RomneyCommunity Facilities Grant$1,700
City of RomneyCommunity Facilities Grant$6,200
County of BarbourCommunity Facilities Grant$10,800
Hardy County CommissionCommunity Facilities Grant$40,200
Hardy County CommissionCommunity Facilities Grant$15,700
McDowell County CommissionCommunity Facilities Grant$23,000
McDowell County CommissionCommunity Facilities Grant$13,000
Mingo County CommissionCommunity Facilities Grant$22,700
Moorefield Volunteer Fire CompanyCommunity Facilities Grant$42,600
The chart from the USDA shows all organizations receiving funds in West Virginia from the Community Facilities Grant

Over 100 types of projects are eligible for funding, but recreational projects do not qualify.

