Injured hunter rescued by emergency workers in Belington

BELINGTON, W.Va. – A hunter in Barbour County was rescued on Tuesday by emergency services from Belington and surrounding communities and flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital, in Morgantown, for treatment, according to a Facebook post.

The Belington Vol. Fire Dept. revealed in a Facebook post that on Tuesday evening, Station 3 of the department performed a search and rescue on the outskirts of Belington, near Dunham Cut Road, where community members had said they heard calls for help. The department determined that calls for help had been heard coming from the woods near the search location.

Assistance from the Junior, Philippi, and Coalton volunteer fire departments responded with side-by-sides and personnel. Firefighters from the stations covered more than a mile of remote and densely wooded trails before they found the source of the calls.

A hunter had fallen more than 20 feet out of his tree stand and suffered severe injuries, officials said. The Facebook post reported that paramedics from Belington Fire Station 3 and Belington EMS performed life-saving emergency medical care for the patient while the other departments brought equipment using side-by-sides.

Once the patient was stabilized, first responders transported him by side-by-side to a landing zone, from there, a HealthNet helicopter flew him to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

“This incident could have had a more grim outcome if it wasn’t for the quick thinking of community members,” said the Facebook post.

The hunter remained in surgery until after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the post. No other updates are available at this time.

Belington VFD recognized members of the Belington EMS, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, Philippi Volunteer Fire Department, Coalton Volunteer Fire Department, Barbour 911, Barbour County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, HealthNet and the Belington community for helping with the rescue.