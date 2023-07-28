PHILIPPI, W.V (WBOY) — When first joining the School Nutrition Association as participating child nutrition director, Lewis County native Chris Derico had no idea what was in store for the future with the association. Now, he’s the president of it.

Derico began his career in education with both a teaching and administrative degree behind him and had served as an assistant principal at multiple schools before he found his “niche” as a child nutrition director in Lewis County in 2004.

Chris Derico, photo courtesy of Emily Sorensen.

Derico spent seventeen years in Lewis County where he was able to make a significant communal impact by helping feed children with afterschool and summer programs. One of those programs included a “mobile cafeteria”, a school bus that was converted to provide meals for students at six different locations within Lewis County over the summer for about five years.

“Back in the day, the school system took care of the three ‘r’s, reading, writing and arithmetic. I think today though, that has evolved, and we got to look at the holistic approach of the whole student. Whatever the needs of students are today, whether that is food, the learning process, whether that’s clothing or counseling needs that students may have in this day in age—especially post-pandemic, I think the school system has got to look at whatever we can do to help those students. It’s our responsibility to do that,” Derico said in an interview with 12 News.

After Lewis County, Derico spent some time working in Harrison County as a child nutrition director and has since started in Barbour County as recently as July 1.

Chris Derico has also taken on the new role of president for the School Nutrition Association, a nonprofit organization that focuses on the importance of providing proper nourishment for students across the country.

“I’ll tell you what I’m looking forward to, obviously I just took over as the president, so I’ve got the whole year ahead of me. I’m really about what can I do to make a difference, so what can I accomplish in the next year, and when I say I accomplish, working with others as we accomplish it together. But I really want to recognize child nutrition and what it does for education. I really do think we play a pivotal role and if I can bring some recognition to the educational community and also to the greater community to recognize the cooks, cafeteria managers, and directors for the roles they play in educating students, I’d really like to do that,” Derico said.

Although he’s still getting familiar with Barbour County, Derico said that he has great plans for a potential farm-to-school program that would introduce students to gardening, farming and nutrition with a hands-on curriculum.

“I’m anxious to get started here in Barbour County,” Derico said. “I have a lot to learn and see what I can do to maybe make some small improvements. I’m looking forward to developing relationships here with the folks, cafeteria managers, and then the community. I really want to look into farm-to-school opportunities. I’m not too familiar with what opportunities are out there but I’m anxious to explore them.”