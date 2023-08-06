PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — There’s probably no better place to be if you’re a Lurch or Adams Family fan than Philippi, West Virginia, the childhood home of Lurch actor Ted Cassidy.

Although Cassidy was born in Pittsburgh, he spent his boyhood in Barbour County. Now, over 40 years after his passing, his life and legacy live on as strong as ever. 2023 marks the third anniversary for Lurch Fest and is the first year that Ted’s son, Sean Cassidy, was able to attend, visiting all the way from Los Angeles, California.

“My first time here was 1974, I was 17,” Sean said. “I’ve been back maybe half a dozen times. I will come back, I love this town.”

Sean said he first heard about the festival right before the second one in 2022. He posted on his Facebook that he wanted to attend and said it snowballed from there. “I thought, well if it’s that big, we need some kind of place for people to go, to experience dad and his legacy, and I can help describe that and supply stories, and [be] kind of a hub for all things Ted Cassidy.”

The town of Philippi takes great pride in the fact that it has a nationally recognized icon heralding from the area, so much so that it hired Adrian Larry and Chad Sine of Bixby Studios to create a life-sized statue of the character which is on display at the Barbour County Historical Museum.

The Philippi Lurch statue was created by Adrian Larry and Chad Sine of Bixby Studios. (WBOY image)

Adrian Larry is a Philippi native and is glad that his work gets to live on in his hometown to be enjoyed by residents and non-residents alike. Larry and Sine specialize in figures and statues, and were excited at being able to bring the character to life.

“Our first goal was just to do justice to the character,” Sine said. “Ted Cassidy made a really iconic character for the show and we wanted to make sure that we did a good job representing him and the legacy that he left behind.”

Because Lurch is so tall, the pair said that getting the proportions right was challenging, but not as challenging as finding shoes big enough to fit the character. Larry and Sine also designed the Lurch bobbleheads for the event, and said they had been in the statue and figure business for about 10 years, primarily doing work for the haunting and Halloween decoration industry.

The first episode of The Adams Family aired over 50 years ago in 1964, but even after all that time, the legacy of the characters, and especially the actors that portrayed them, seems to be stronger than ever. Sean Cassidy said he will likely continue coming to Lurch Fest as long as he can — for as long as “people come to see ’em.”