PHILIPPI, W.Va. – On July 18, representatives from Mon Health and Alderson Broaddus announced a partnership that will impact Alderson Broaddus nursing students.

The partnership will provide students with employment with Mon Health Systems after graduation, as well as opportunities for scholarships. It will also impact any Alderson Broaddus nursing student enrolled in the BSN program that maintains certain GPA requirements.

Alderson Broaddus president, Tim Barry, said he sees this as a win-win deal for not just both parties, but also West Virginia.

“West Virginia is going to win and our students, and our patients, that’s the most important thing,” Barry said. “We’re providing students for Mon Health and in turn, Mon Health is providing, using and employing the students in a very critical way to advance health care in West Virginia.”

Alderson Broaddus President Tim Barry (WBOY – Image)

Mon Health president, David Goldberg, agreed with Barry. “We can help reduce (the students’) debt when they come out of school. Everyone has a bill to pay, and we can give them guaranteed employment,” Goldberg said. “It’s a win-win, take care of our own, grow our own and support Alderson Broaddus.”

Mon Health President David Goldberg speaks (WBOY – Image)

Students will have the opportunity to do clinical rotations within Mon Health locations.

Mon Health will provide $7,200 to cover expenses for eligible nursing students at Alderson Broaddus as well as an additional $200 for the NCLEX-RN exam. When they are employed by Mon Health they are also eligible for the nurse loan repayment program.

Earlier this year, Alderson Broaddus also received a million dollars as part of Governor Jim Justice’s Nursing Workforce Expansion Program.