PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Philippi woman was charged after Barbour County Sheriff’s deputies say they found more than 42 grams of presumed meth and more than 26 grams of a substance that tested positive for fentanyl while responding to a welfare check.

It happened on Sunday at a Union Road residence, according to a criminal complaint.

Responding deputies said two people were found unconscious inside a vehicle at the residence. The responding deputies began speaking with the occupants, and saw the passenger throw a piece of drug paraphernalia “in attempt to conceal the item from Law Enforcement,” according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies said both occupants then exited the vehicle and K-9 Creed conducted an open-air sniff, during which the dog alerted. A probable cause search of the vehicle was initiated, deputies said, and drug paraphernalia, baggies containing a white crystal substance and a ticket for possession of a controlled substance inside the driver’s purse was found.

The occupants then told deputies “they walked out from the residence where they reside at and began cleaning the vehicle and ‘passed’ out,” according to the complaint.

Deputies then obtained a search warrant for the residence and found 42.25 grams of presumed meth and 26.09 grams of a white powdery substance that field tested positive for fentanyl, the complaint said.

Tiffany Mauller

According to the complaint, Tiffany Mauller, 40, told one of the deputies that she tossed a baggie containing the white powder behind the washing machine in the residence while she was letting her dog inside and being escorted by the other deputy.

Mauller was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit a felony and conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor offense against the state.