Mountain Living Community hosts ribbon cutting on state-of-the-art facility

BELINGTON, W.Va. – Mountain Hospice is putting the finishing touches on its brand new state of the art assisted living facility.





Mountain Living Community held its ribbon-cutting ceremony in Belington Thursday. The $3.2 million assisted living facility can house up to 24 people with 12 rooms.

The 12,000 square foot building has many common areas for residents to enjoy, including a community kitchen, spacious living areas, and a gaming activities room.

Administrator Don Trimble explained the convenience of being located right next door to Mountain Hospice.

“So hospice and assisted living are obviously two different things, but Mountain Hospice wanted to diversify, and Mountain Hospice also wanted to offer more to the communities that we serve. So we felt that was a needed service, which I believe that it is, so we just decided that we would give it a shot, build an assisted living, and see if we could help the community around us.”

Trimble explained that they will open the doors for new residents to move in, in about three weeks.