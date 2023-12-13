VOLGA, W.Va. (WBOY) — The United States Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) has released its final report on the deadly accident that happened in Longview Mine mine in Volga back in March.

Cecil Barker, 62, was killed in the accident. In the MSHA’s initial fatality report, which was released in April, the administration said that Barker was pinned under a personnel carrier after it overturned when another employee accidentally caused an emergency stop.

Now, the MSHA’s final report says that the vehicle overturned because the mine operator did not keep the personnel carrier in safe operating condition, conduct adequate pre-operational examinations and ensure the number of miners traveling on each personnel carrier did not exceed the available number of seats. The vehicle involved had a capacity to carry two people, but there were three people on it when the crash happened, the report found.

The MSHA said that through interviews, it determined that another passenger accidentally pressed the emergency stop button, which caused the power to the personnel carrier to shut off; the vehicle came to a stop and began rolling downhill. The passenger, according to the MSHA, then pulled the E-stop button back out, restoring power; the lights came back on, but the tram control and regenerative braking did not work. The driver attempted to use the foot brake and the hand-activated parking brake, but neither functioned, the MSHA said.

The MSHA said the driver attempted to keep the vehicle from hitting the entry ribs and overturning, but the passenger-side rear tire traveled up the rib and the carrier overturned, with Baker and the driver ending up pinned underneath it, and the other passenger being thrown. While the driver was able to crawl out from under the carrier, he yelled for the others and only heard a response from the other passenger. The driver then ran to the other side of the vehicle and found Barker, pinned, and he could not detect Barker’s pulse; the MSHA said the driver started CPR, and he and the other passenger notified a dispatcher that they needed an ambulance and help freeing Barker.

An EMT took over CPR after help arrived and Barker was freed. It took half an hour to get Barker transferred to Barbour County Emergency Medical Services, which drove him to Broaddus Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the MSHA.

MSHA investigators wrote that they determined that the parking brake cable was out of alignment, providing no resistance to the rear drive axle, which contributed to the accident.

Investigators further determined that another employee had used the carrier during the previous shift and reported to a supervisor that “the foot brake pedal had to be pushed real hard and it would not spring back all the way when you let off.” But, the MSHA says, the supervisor told investigators she drove it back to the Tailgate section and there were “no issues with the brakes and that she rarely used the foot brake due to the regenerative brakes,” so the carrier wasn’t taken out of service and she told the employee the brakes were working properly.

The MSHA identified the following root causes and corrective actions:

1. Root Cause: The mine operator did not maintain the Company No. 2 Stryker personnel carrier in safe operating condition. Corrective Action: The mine operator examined all personnel carriers to ensure they were maintained properly, particularly the braking systems. The mine operator also conducted task training with all miners on the pre-operational examinations of all personnel carriers in the mine. This training included procedures for removing equipment from service when identifying safety defects. The mine operator also installed a second independent front brake system and brass tags that identify the type of oil required for each master cylinder on all rubber-tired personnel carriers in the mine and trained miners on the proper oil required for each master cylinder. 2. Root Cause: The mine operator did not conduct adequate pre-operational examinations. Corrective Action: The mine operator conducted task training with all miners on the pre-operational examinations of all personnel carriers in the mine. This training included procedures for removing equipment from service when identifying safety defects. 3. Root Cause: The mine operator did not ensure the number of miners traveling on each personnel carrier did not exceed the available number of seats when transporting miners. Corrective Action: The mine operator updated the written procedure requiring that all passengers on personnel carriers do not exceed the number of designated seats available. The mine operator trained all miners on the new procedures.

Click here to read the full report.