New assisted living facility under construction in Barbour County

BELINGTON, W.Va. – A Barbour County organization has started work on a new assisted living facility.

Mountain Hospice is in the process of building a new 12-room assisted living facility behind its Belington office. The new facility will include a private bathroom and kitchenette for each room, as well as a shared dining room and outdoor spaces.

It’s the first assisted living facility the group has opened, and staff said it’s addressing a need seen all around the area.

“We as Mountain Hospice thinks that assisted living is needed, not only in this area but lots of areas. We take care of really fragile patients already in hospice, so we know that we have what we need to take care of this type of patient,” said Mountain Hospice CEO Don Trimble.

Trimble said the building should be complete by the end of the year, and hopes to welcome the first residents in by December.