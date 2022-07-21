ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Tygart Valley United Way recently opened a new Born Learning trail near Belington. The trail system is designed to be a fun and easy way for parents and caregivers to engage with their children and offers educational games and activities along the trail.

Tygart Valley United Way opens new Born Learning trail in Barbour County

The trail was finished during the United Way’s Day of Action event, with artwork on the trail being hand painted by volunteers.

Angela Daniels, the regional engagement director for Tygart Valley United Way, said the games have been designed by experts to build early learning skills and capture children’s natural curiosity.

“It’s fun! Get out, it’s free, it’s something that doesn’t cost anything with the cost of living right now, and I know that a lot of my memories from childhood were with my family at a park,” Daniels said.

For a full list of trails in the Born Learning program, you can go to the United Way webpage here.