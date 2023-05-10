PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Broaddus Medical Care cut the ribbon on its new family care center on Wednesday, doubling its capacity for medical providers.

Chief of Staff for Broaddus Hospital Garret Butler said a major goal for the facility was to bring care closer to home for patients.

“We have a much bigger roof for all the people that care for you, and that’s our goal. We want to continue to grow, we want to continue to expand, and we want to keep everybody home,” Butler said in a press release.

The building has enough space to handle wound care, women’s health and surgical podiatry, and is in the space formerly occupied by the Myers Clinic.