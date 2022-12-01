PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Barbour Community Health Association held a grand opening ceremony for their new Myers Clinic in Philippi on Dec. 1.

Tours of the facility were available, as well as free health screenings and opportunities to meet the staff.

Lunch was provided following the ceremony at 11 a.m. Participants could enter to win raffles for various gift cards, or for other items including kids’ bikes, or 3 one-year Barbour Wellness Center Family Membership Certificates.

The previous Philippi clinic closed almost a month ago to make way for the new and improved clinic at 116 McClellan Rd. in Philippi.

Myers Clinic is the newest Barbour Community Health Association facility and offers services that the previous one did not, including family healthcare services, pediatrics, women’s health, behavioral health, and nutrition counseling, general radiology and laboratory services.