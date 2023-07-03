A new playground is being added to North Philippi Park (Courtesy: City of Philippi)

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you noticed that the playground is missing from North Philippi Park in Barbour County, it won’t be for long.

The City of Philippi announced over the weekend that new safety measures, cosmetic improvements and a larger playground are being added to the park.

(Courtesy: City of Philippi)

The “glow up” as the city called it in a Facebook post on Saturday will come with a new and “much larger” playground, an ADA-accessible swing set, and security cameras to promote safety and prevent vandalism.

According to the post, the new playground will have a capacity of up to 80 children. Construction is expected to begin within the next few weeks. To see a photo of what the new playground will look like, visit the city’s Facebook page here.

The new playground and other improvements are part of an ongoing effort by the city to review and fix shortcomings within North Philippi and Dayton parks. Once the project is completed, the city will have invested more than $150,000 in the past two years.

The post also said that the old playground will stay in Barbour County and has found a new home at Brownton Helping Hands.