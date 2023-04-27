PRUNTYTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — New Vision is a nonprofit organization out of Barbour County that has three primary focuses: mentoring youth, skill training and community development, so when an employee of New Vision lost their house in a fire, there was no question of who was going to help.

Executive Director, Ruston Seaman, and his team at New Vision set out to assist the family of eight in the reconstruction of their home.

Barn deconstruction at Pruntytown site.

“Every human being in the journey of your life at one point or another needs help and it’s always in different forms. And this particular project, you don’t need skill, you just need motivation and people that makes themselves available can make a difference and make our community a better place,” Seaman said when asked about the significance of this project.

Volunteers in the process of saving lumber.

New Vision was allowed to deconstruct a barn out of Pruntytown in Taylor County and use the salvageable lumber for the reconstruction process of the new home.

New Vision reached out to Convoy of Hope, a nationwide volunteer service, who helped connect them with River Church, a mission team who drove nearly eleven hours to help. 12 News was able to speak with Corina Andresen, Minister of River Church out of Clinton, Iowa.

“We’re from both Iowa and Illinois because we’re right along the Mississippi River, so, this is really our church’s first mission trip and we plan on doing a lot more, but this is a great way to kind of get our feet wet and see what it’s like,” Andresen said.

More of the deconstruction process.

Volunteers currently involved with the project range in age from eighteen to seventy, proving that anyone who is able really can make a difference. Members of River Church are set to head back home on Saturday, but this job is just getting started.

If you are able to help, New Vision is looking for volunteers, materials and financing for the rest of the project. You can reach out to New Vision here on their website, or at their phone number, 304-457-2971.