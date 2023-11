PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Philip Barbour High School students were dismissed early Monday morning due to a gas leak at the school.

In a post on the school’s official Facebook page at 8:25 a.m., Barbour County Schools said that Philip Barbour students were being dismissed “for precautionary purposes” and that afternoon buses would start running shortly.

The district said that the gas leak and dismissal would only impact Philip Barbour High School students.