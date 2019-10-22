Philip Barbour High School hosts college application day

PHILIPPI, W.Va.- Philip Barbour High School hosted its sixth annual college application day on Tuesday.

Representatives from 16 different colleges and vocational schools spoke to students and waived all application fees.

Students from Philip Barbour, Grafton, Elkins, Tygarts Valley and Buckhannon Upshur High School were all invited.

“They were very excited to come today. Many students were asking me when exactly they’d be called down and they had their ticket filled out in advance of the four colleges that they wanted to apply,” said Philip Barbour counselor Kim Burnett,who helped organize the event.

All students were encouraged to apply to at least four different schools and speak to as many representatives as possible to find the one that works best for their career goals.

“Giving the students an opportunity to explore their options and see the local colleges and universities around us and what the difference are-some of them have better nursing programs or better engineering programs,” said Philip Barbour principal Ronald Keener.

School officials said that they wanted to bring representatives to the high school to make it easier for students to get information without having to travel and take time away from school.

“Sometimes it’s hard for the kids to get out of school. I know we’ve got a new attendance policy this year and the kids are really making a concerted effort to stay here and have good attendance. There’s a huge link between attendance and academic success,” said Keener.

While not all high schools invited were able to attend, officials said that they are happy with the turnout.