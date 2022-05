PHILIPPI, W.Va. – While athletes sign to continue various sports after leaving high school, other students are making the commitment to serve their country.

Rexroad signs to join WV Army National Guard (WBOY Image)

On Friday, Danielle Rexroad signed her intent to join the West Virginia Army National Guard. The Philip Barbour high school senior has family and friends that serve and wants to follow in their foot steps.

Rexroad said it was a last minute decision to join but she is the excited about going to basic training and getting into the experience.