Philip Barbour recognized by WV Secretary of State for voter registration

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – An area high school has been recognized by the Secretary of State’s office for its voter registration efforts.

Philip Barbour High School was named a winner of the Jennings Randolph Award. The award recognizes schools where all of the students that are eligible to vote, register to do so.

School staff said they work to achieve the recognition to highlight the importance of voting for their students.

“I think in society today, too many people don’t realize they have a voice and an easy way to use their voice is through voting. Voting allows a person to express their interest in a particular candidate or an ideology that they feel is important to them,” said PBHS teacher Allyson McNaboe, chair of the social studies department at the high school.

This is the second time Philip Barbour has earned the recognition; the first time was in 2016.

