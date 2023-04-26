PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Barbour County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) announced that a bridge in downtown Philippi is closed for maintenance.

The Steel/Concrete Bridge on Walnut Street will be closed during business hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily starting Wednesday, April 26, according to a Facebook post by the OEM.

The post said the maintenance is expected to take up to a month; it did not specify whether the closure would also happen on weekends.

Those looking for an alternate route should use the Philippi Covered Bridge on N Main Street, Barbour County Highway (250/119) and Maple Avenue.