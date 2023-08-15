PHILIPPI W.Va. (WBOY) — The Philippi City Council met Tuesday evening with a small list of items under new business on its agenda. One of the items to note was the legal issues the city has brought against Alderson Broaddus University (AB).

Also on that agenda was a discussion on the city manager’s report, an appointment of a permanent police chief and AB’s legal update regarding the school’s utilities, including electric, water, sewer and garbage. The school owes more than $773,000 in overdue bills.

The council went into an executive session to discuss the issues relating to AB’s financial issues.

“Really right now we’re working toward some using our reserve funds to be able to fill those deficits,” said Jeremy Drennen, the Philippi City Manager. “The state has been really good to work with, they’ve been listening to us for several months now, so we plan on just meeting with them keeping them updated and hopefully will come through with some funds that will help us, you know, progress Philippi further into, you know, the new identity we, we want to be.”

Earlier this month, the Public Service Commission of West Virginia approved a petition that requires AB to show why their utilities should not be terminated. Drennen said that the Public Service Commission required the city to file a complaint with a 10-day utility shut-off notice.

“We are deeply saddened to lose AB, we are going to try to unite as a community to get through this together and we are very thankful for federal and state officials that I’ve helped us along the way and we continue to work with them on a day-to-day basis,” Drennen said. “We feel like the city will be okay, we’ve been we’ve been worried about this coming, so we’ve been put ourselves in the best situation we can tend to absorb that loss for as long as we can until we hope we can get that space filled again.”

Drennen said that the city will continue to work with the university and the remaining students on campus because those remaining students are citizens and a part of the community of Phillipi.

“We are responsible for the city and our residents and so we felt the need to move forward with that. We were very, you know, we have a lot of communication with the college and, and that went very well and they made their payment one time. Unfortunately, you know, the state did step in when they did but they did make their payment with us and we’re on track for that you know that to fulfill that utility payment plan,” Drennen added.

Also, during the council meeting, members unanimously approved the appointment of Shane Miller as the new Chief of Police for the City of Philippi.

“So, our police chief had been here over 10 years and he has recently retired, so we are, we were able to appoint someone that has already been on staff with us for over 10 years as well. So, we’re excited to have him on board,” Drennen said.

The Philippi City Council meets on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 5:00 p.m. in the city council chambers on South Main Street. Its next regular meeting will be on Tuesday, September 5.