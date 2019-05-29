Philippi community prepares for Blue and Gray Reunion

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – An empty field along Main Street in Philippi will soon be bustling with activity this weekend as the 30th Annual Blue and Gray Reunion returns to the city streets for another year. The event has roots in a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the first land battle of the Civil War and grew from there.

“The interest in Civil War reenacting nationwide I think kind of took off, and as part of that, the people who were involved in reenacting here in Barbour County decided to begin an annual reunion of the Blue and Grey commemorating the battle,” said Gerald Fogg, circuit clerk of Barbour County.

Look around the courthouse lawn and you can see a handful of signals that work is underway. Volunteers and area officials have been working to prepare the city for its biggest event of the year, and organizers said that cooperation is key to the event’s success.

“There’s a whole group of volunteers that pitch in for this. The city and the county of course help out. The city folks do a lot of work for us and we really couldn’t pull this off without the city of Philippi employees doing the work here,” said Wade Alexander, who serves on the organization’s committee.

Fogg said there’s a lot for people to enjoy when the event gets underway on Friday for another year. But he hopes that people will take a look around the rest of the town, because he thinks it has plenty to offer.

“We hope that people remember and appreciate that Philippi is on the map and that this is not only a good opportunity to come and celebrate our Civil War heritage, but it’s also a great place to live,” said Fogg.