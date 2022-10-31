PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — All students at Philippi Elementary School will be learning remotely on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 due to an illness-induced staffing shortage.

In a post on its official Facebook page, Barbour County Schools said that teachers will send home work on paper or on students’ Chromebooks, and that staff will be available through their prearranged method of communication on remote learning days.

The post did not specify what the illness or illnesses in question are.

Barbour County Schools said Philippi Elementary School faculty will not be at the school building, but the custodial staff will be there completing a deep disinfection of the building.

As a reminder, it is important to keep your child home if they are sick. We are experiencing an increase of illness in our community. When your child is better, send them back to school with an absence note. Barbour County Schools

Again, Barbour County Schools has not specified what illness or illnesses are spreading amongst its staff.

Health experts across the country have said that cases of RSV, influenza and COVID are all increasing at the same time this year.