Philippi gun store celebrates grand opening

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – A Barbour County store celebrated its grand opening on Friday.

Angel’s Arsenal, owned by Christian and Angel Stull, sells guns, ammunition and other self defense items. The store is also expanding this to include fishing supplies.

Christian Stull has been in the firearms business for over two decades and says he is excited to be able to sell products to people in the area.

“We felt there was a need here in the local community, being in the business as I’ve been back in Philippi for ten years and have a lot of people that knew I was in the business, I was in wholesale. They asked what I could get them,” said Stull. “At the time, doing wholesale, I could not sell to the public. So we decided to get the license and open the doors and start selling to the public here.”

For more on Angel’s Arsenal, visit their Facebook page.