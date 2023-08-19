PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The community of Philippi gathered at the Philippi Baptist Church to partake in a community prayer meeting on Saturday.

The community prayer service was for those who have been affected by the sudden closure of Alderson Broaddus University, with prayers said for the staff, students and the community. The event was put on by the Barbour County Ministerial Association and acted as a place to gather and remember AB while also asking for God’s help during a difficult time.

Ruston Seaman, Barbour County Ministerial Association, said, “When you love in a small community, you worship together. You see each other at the stores and there needs to be a place for people to share and laugh and cry and express their emotions, and that’s really what we did for the last while and it’ll be an ongoing process, but today was important just because, uh, this is an important part of our lives and Alderson Broaddus has made a huge impact in Barbour County and so its right just to gather and pray.”

After the prayer meeting, people in attendance were welcome to converse and enjoy refreshments.