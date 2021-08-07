Philippi honors local legend with first ever Lurchfest

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Saturday marked Philippi’s first-ever Lurchfest. The festival honored Philippi native, Ted Cassidy, who famously played Lurch in the Addams Family TV series.

Museum Street in downtown Philippi was decked out for Lurchfest. Craft vendors set up tents with West Virginia-themed items. Food vendors had menus full of puns in honor of Lurch. Live music was played throughout the afternoon.

Residents were eager to get to Lurchfest.

Organizers wanted to promote Cassidy’s hometown as a way to bring tourism to Philippi. They saw other communities honor native sons and daughters in their area, so they wanted to do the same with one of the most recognizable Philippians.

“We thought that having Lurch would be one way we could get people to visit,” said Karen Larry, who represented one of the sponsors for Lurchfest.

Larry was thrilled with the turnout from the moment Lurchfest officially opened its doors. She hoped that the festival could be held annually.