Philippi man charged after police respond to drug complaint

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – A Philippi man has been arrested on a drug charge after police were dispatched for possible drug activity.

Philippi Police officers responded to a call that there was possible drug activity on Railroad Street, according to a criminal complaint. Police said a witness saw an exchange between a man in a white Ford Ranger and another man.

When police arrived at the vehicle, they observed Robert Fredrick, 55, of Philippi standing outside of it. Officers advised Fredrick of the call and then proceeded to pat him down. As they did so, officers noted Fredrick smelled of marijuana, and they found a metal container with 9.36 grams of marijuana in his rear left pocket, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers placed Fredrick in hand restraints and began to search his vehicle, according to a criminal complaint. Inside, officers found a set of scales and another metal container with several small plastic baggies and two hypodermic needlers, according to police.

Upon searching the vehicle more thoroughly, officers found several small baggies with a white crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine, according to the complaint. Police said they also found several empty baggies and another container holding several small, plastic baggies.

Fredrick is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.