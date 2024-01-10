PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Special Circumstance Review of Philippi Middle School found the building to be “excessively dirty,” a lack of substitute teachers and that seventh-graders report being “on lockdown” with bathroom trips limited to certain times of the day.

Those are just some of the findings outlined in the West Virginia Department of Education’s (WVDE) Office of Accountability’s on-site review report.

While the WVDE noted in its report that the condition of the school building was not one of its identified focus areas for the review, it noted that “floors, windows, and walls were not clean, and a strong odor permeated the hallway and some classrooms.” The WVDE also said the room its review team was given as a workspace had insects in it and noted other conditions like unlocked electrical panels and signs of water intrusion.

The team said in the report that it saw fire and exit doors that were being propped open and large rocks near the main entrance that it interpreted as a sign that the doors were sometimes propped open.

During interviews, the team said it was told that a lack of substitute teachers is affecting the school.

“Three teachers were absent without substitutes on the day of the on-site review. In one classroom with coverage teachers, the team observed high levels of student disengagement, disruptive behavior, and assignments far below grade-level standards,” the report said.

It said that the current protocol calls for teachers to give up their planning time and/or Professional Learning Community time to cover the absent teacher’s classes.

There were several other findings in the Instruction and Academic Achievement category.

The WVDE said that before its visit, concerned parents made it aware of changes to the school’s bathroom policy that had caused some students to have accidents.

“Students reported the seventh grade is ‘on lockdown’ and are not allowed bathroom access

except for the first five minutes of class, breakfast, lunch, recess, and the end of the day,” the review said.

During his interview, the WVDE said the principal said no student should have been denied the opportunity to leave class to go to the bathroom after the change to the policy.

“Interview comments suggested the policy was not communicated thoroughly to parents, students, and teachers,” the report said.

It continued, “An analysis of discipline referral data from ZoomWV at the time of the review revealed there had been three reported incidents occurring in the bathroom, one of which involved a seventh-grade student. During the same period, however, there were 563 incidents recorded in classroom locations.”

Other noncompliances were found in the Discipline and Administrative Protocols focus area.

During the time of the review, the WVDE said the school did not have a certified school counselor, nor was there a plan to provide temporary counseling services, didn’t have a Comprehensive School Counseling Program Plan, or an up-to-date School Crisis Response Plan, in addition to other noncompliances in the Student Safety and Well-Being focus area.

The WVDE recommended 11 corrective actions including hiring a counselor, updating its School Crisis Prevention and Response Plan, retraining staff on supervision protocols and expectations to ensure students are not left unattended, stopping propping open exterior doors and more.

The full report is embedded below: