Philippi Police Department K9 entered in national grant contest

Raptor posing with fellow Philipi Police officers

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The Philippi Police Department needs your help winning a nationwide contest aimed at finding the best K9 in the country.

The department’s K9, Raptor, is currently competing in the 2021 Aftermath K9 Grant competition.

The winner of the contest will receive $25,000 in K9 grants. Voting ends on Oct. 26.

In a Facebook post, the department said that you should vote fo Raptor because he is a huge asset to the city of Philippi and he is “just so cute.”

Votes are cast by sharing Raptor’s link on social media; you can vote once every 24 hours per device.

Click here to vote for Raptor.