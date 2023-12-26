PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Philippi announced on Tuesday that it has been awarded a $500,000 grant that it plans to use to complete multiple projects related to its sewer system.

According to a release, the grant comes from the Community Development Block Grant program and will be used to complete a Sanitary Sewer Evaluation Survey (SSES), update the city’s Sanitary Long-Term Control Plan and “provide engineering services for a much needed upgrade to the North Philippi lift station.”

“We are treating a lot of unnecessary storm water throughout our system. The SSES will help identify areas where we can eliminate large amounts of storm sewer,” said City Manager Jeremy Drennen.

The release said that the upgrade to the Long-Term Control Plan is said to give the city a road map on how it can better manage upgrades to the system in the future.

The upgrade to the North Philippi station—which currently sits below the river level— will assist with keeping it above water when the water is high. The station currently floods during high water time and the water pumps already in place often get clogged by silt and muck, according to Drennen.

The city said that the projects will take a year to complete but that it’s “anxious to get started.”