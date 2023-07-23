PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Philippi Municipal Building Commission has received a $40,000 grant to help restore the Philippi Grand Theatre.

The $40,000 State Development Grant from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History will be used to help complete foundation work on the theater and is the second $40,000 grant the city has received for the restoration, according to a City of Philippi, WV Facebook post.

“We know we have been quiet about the theatre lately. There has been a lot of work happening behind the scenes. We have been chasing every grant and funding opportunity out there. When the Building Commission purchased this property, we knew it was going to be a long process. We have to maximize every grant dollar that we can find. This type of project cannot have long term debt. The income from this building could never support long term debt”, Philippi City Manager Jeremy Drennen said.

Since the purchase of the theater, city employees have removed debris and two commercials spaces were given new subfloors. Another $40,000 grant had been used to install a whole new roof. Roof leaks were so bad in places that sections of the floor had collapsed.

Upcoming tasks on the agenda include, replacing sections of brick and building back the subfloor in the theatre.