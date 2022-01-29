Philippi residents without water for a week after pump break

Philippi residents have been out for water for almost a week.

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A broken water pump at the main tank in Philippi has had residents without water for almost a week.

One resident says she hasn’t had water since the pump broke around Jan. 24, and hasn’t been able to take a shower since.

“Well it started whenever the pumps went out at Philippi, so I’d say we’ve been without, is it five days going on now?,” said a Philippi resident.

The resident was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and had surgery. Not having access to water can lead to additional health problems for her. To bathe, she has been using bottled water that’s provided with a limit of one case per day to residents without running water from Philip-Barbour High School, which is thirty minutes from her home.

“But they don’t have that on the weekend evidently because I haven’t seen nothing or heard nothing about that for the weekend,” said a Philippi resident.

If we hadn’t received so much snow lately, she would have even less resources to survive this water outage.

“My husband is disabled, my daughter is disabled, I take care of her seven days a week, we all went out and got snow because I don’t have water down here just to fill up my toilet and wash my dishes,” she continued.

When she first called the city of Philippi, but they told her they were not able to give out information and to contact the Chestnut Ridge Public Service District or PSD.

She called on a business day during business hours, but got the answering machine. 12 News reached out to the Chestnut Ridge PSD for comment on the situation, and were met with the same answering machine:

“Hi, this an update for Chestnut Ridge PSD, we have now been notified that we can start slowly filling our lines, this may be a slow process because lines and tanks are empty. If you are a customer in outer lying areas it may take a while to restore your service.”

The resident we spoke to is one of those in outer lying areas, and she has to find somewhere else to shower before her radiation treatments start. She says the chemicals on her skin from deodorant and perfume would burn her, so she has to get clean somehow.

The 911 Barbour County Comm. Center has confirmed that the pumps are working again, and water to residents will be restored, but there is a boil order in place.

“I know ill be one of the last ones that gets water,” said the resident.

She got a call on Jan. 29, after the pump was supposed to start filling the tank, that secondary issues have risen after the pumps began working again, so when exactly the water will be restored to Philippi and the surrounding areas remains unclear.