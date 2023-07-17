PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Philippi city officials have released architectural drawings of their planned Gateway Project.

In a Facebook post, the Philippi Municipal Building Commission showed off the conceptual drawings by Omni Architects, which is based in Fairmont.

The 11,760 square-foot building would house a combination of apartment and commercial spaces, the Philippi Municipal Building Commission (PMBC) announced. It would be located near the Barbour County Historical Museum along Barbour County Hwy/N Main Street.

The post called attention to several features of the artist’s rendering.

“As you look at the drawings, pay attention to the following items of note. The entire block has been raised out of the flood plain. The raised elevation will secure the building from any flooding. The PMBC wanted the building to blend in with the historic aesthetics of the museum. The brick of the building would match the museum’s brick and the awnings of the building would match the museum’s terracotta roof. All retail spaces would be ADA accessible. There are ADA ramps designed on the ends of the building. Also, the building will also have walkthroughs that would connect the back parking area to the front entrances of the commercial spaces. There is also a large deck around the commercial spaces. Any potential restaurant or café could offer outdoor seating.” City of Philippi

Courtesy: City of Philippi/Omni Architects

Courtesy: City of Philippi/Omni Architects

Courtesy: City of Philippi/Omni Architects

The commission is still seeking a developer to invest in the project.

“The total projected cost is $3.5 million. With today’s interest rates, the PMBC would have to wait for the interest rates to lower significantly in order to take this project on, so we are actively looking for a developer to make this project a reality. However, if we cannot find a developer but can find the right funding to make it feasible, we are willing to take on this project”, said Philippi City Manager Jeremy Drennen.

These plans were paid for by a grant that the PMBC received. You can see all the project renderings the city shared here.