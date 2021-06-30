Philippi wins award for community service

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The county seat of Barbour County has been recognized for its commitment to support its wider community.

The American Public Power Association’s Community Service Award was given to Philippi during its National Conference in Florida.

The award recognizes public-operated utilities who go above and beyond in supporting the economic growth and service organizations in its cities.

Philippi City Manager Jeremy Drennen said that extra effort for the community is something the city prioritizes.

“We want to go above and beyond just the regular every occurrences. We want to be able to be a great member of the community. We want to give back as much as we can,” said Drennen

Drennen also said the city is always looking out for ways to support the community.