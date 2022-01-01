Philippi’s 16th annual Polar Plunge raises money for the Barbour County EMS

Ten people took the plunge into the Tygart Valley River. (WBOY Image)

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Philippi held their 16th annual Polar Plunge at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Community members came to watch as ten people took the plunge into the Tygart Valley River from a boat ramp under the Philippi Covered Bridge used in past years.

The Polar Plunge collects money for the Barbour County Emergency Medical Squad. Participants and anyone who came to watch were encouraged to make a donation.

Despite the river being in flood stage just days before the Polar Plunge, the water levels were low enough that the boat ramp was visible.

Most people did the plunge to raise money for the Barbour County Emergency Medical Squad, but some people had other reasons.

”The main reason is for charity, we raise money for the emergency squad. I figure if I have the will power to jump in the river with a bunch of lunatics on January the first, maybe I’ll have the will power to get serious about a diet, and not have to buy new pants,” said Gerald Fogg, Barbour County Circuit Clerk.

Donations were collected before the plunge, but the funds continued coming in through checks sent directly to the Barbour County Emergency Medical Squad.