PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — Artefaktual Comics and Games is partnering with Penguin Random House to hold an activity-filled event in Philippi on Oct. 29.

The Trick-Or-Read event, running from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., will have a variety of free comics for people of all ages and interests as well as discounts and promotions for many books, comics, games and collectibles.

Visitors can also enjoy activities like:

Costume Contest: Prizes await the most captivating and imaginative costumes.

Pre-Code Horror Movie Marathon: A movie marathon featuring horror movies made before the creation of the Hays Code, which heavily censored movies between the 30’s and 60’s.

Signed Book Giveaway: Enter the giveaway during the event for a chance to win a copy of the latest Percy Jackson novel, Chalice of the Gods, signed by author Rick Riordan.

Those wishing to set up a free booth for Trick-Or-Read can contact Owner Gretch Corley via text message at 304-460-5754 or visit the shop before Oct. 15.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with comic shops for Trick-Or-Read,” Tyne Hunter, Director of Sales, Comic Market at Penguin Random House, said. “Fans can discover their favorite new series and a fantastic place to celebrate comics.”

Artefaktual Comics and Games opened almost a year ago as the only comic book story in Barbour County. You can learn more about Trick-Or-Read event by visiting its website or the store at 47 S. Main St., Philippi, W.Va.