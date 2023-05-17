PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Philippi announced that the city’s electric customers will be affected by a planned power outage one day next week.

According to a Facebook post, the Mon Power Outage is planned for Wednesday, May 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The outage will affect “all City of Philippi electric customers,” the post warned.

“If you have Mon Power, please contact them if you are concerned of how it will effect you,” the post said. Mon Power can be reached at 800-686-0022.

Mon Power serves more than 6,000 customers in Barbour County, including more than 1,500 in Philippi that will be affected by the outage. Although most customers are residential, the outage will also affect several hundred commercial customers through Philippi Municipal Electric, so hours of operation for local businesses could be affected.