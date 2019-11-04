President Gee visits local high school

PHILLIPI, W.Va. – WVU President Gordon Gee continued his tour of West Virginia high schools Monday.

Gee visited with juniors and seniors at Philip Barbour High School in Barbour County in the afternoon.

He spoke to the students about the importance of education briefly, but spent most of the time answering questions from the students.

His main goal with these visits is to encourage kids to continue their education after high school.

“I always say this, I say, you know, we’ve got a lot of jobs for which we do not have skilled workers, so the point is it should be about continuing education,” President Gee said.

Gee said tries to make similar visits to schools in all 55 counties each year.