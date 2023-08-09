PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Public Service Commission of West Virginia has approved a petition that requires Alderson Broaddus University (AB) to show why their utilities, including electric, water, sewer and garbage, should not be terminated.

AB has its authority to give degrees revoked by the Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) on July 31 and voluntarily resigned its accreditation last week. Although AB is supposed to stay open until Dec. 31 to allow students who are scheduled to graduate in the fall to finish their degrees, the petition, which was requested by the City of Philippi, could disrupt that plan.

The petition says that AB must file a written answer within 20 days to “show cause why electric, garbage, sewer and water services should not be terminated.”

Back in July, the HEPC granted AB ‘provisional reauthorization’ to stay open for another year but the petition filed by the City of Philippi on July 27 highlighted the school’s $773,000 in overdue bills. Although the city and school reached an agreement regarding the unpaid bills on that same day and the emergency meeting about AB’s financial situation was delayed, the HEPC still voted to revoke AB’s authorization on July 31.

AB, which is currently streamlining transcripts to help all but its fall-graduating students transfer, must answer the petition in writing by U.S. Certified Mail within 20 days of the petition’s approval on Aug. 8.

A copy of the Commission Order is available here.