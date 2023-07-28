PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A petition filed with the Public Service Commission (PSC) by the City of Philippi against Alderson Broaddus University gives new insight into the school’s debt and previous efforts to retire that debt.

12 News has obtained a copy of the city’s “Petition to Require Alderson Broaddus University to Appear and Show Cause Why Electric, Garbage, Sewer and Water Service Should Not Be Terminated,” which was filed with the PSC on Thursday afternoon.

According to the petition, Philippi City Council authorized the termination of ABU’s utilities during a July 18 meeting. The notice the city sent to ABU requested a payment of $66,953.09 by 10 a.m. on Monday, July 31.

This is approximately the same amount ABU announced it would be paying the city in a joint agreement with the city, according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon.

“As part of that agreement, AB has agreed to kick-start the resolution process by presenting a check for $67,000 on Monday, July 31st,” the release said.

The petition also includes a spreadsheet that shows ABU owes the city:

$428,217.49 in overdue electrical bills

$85,501.36 in overdue garbage bills

$5,107.85 in overdue municipal fees

$2,074.16 in overdue outside lights

$62.50 in overdue sprinklers

$158,633.48 in overdue sewage bills

$101,455.30 in overdue water bills

In total, that’s $781,052.14 in overdue balances.

The petition shows ABU entered into a deferred payment agreement with the city in December 2022. That agreement called for the university to pay $16,000 a month toward retiring that debt. It also shows that ABU failed to make that payment in May 2023 and had also failed to pay its current electrical bill.

The Higher Education Policy Commission was poised to meet Friday to consider the revocation of ABU’s authorization to grant degrees, citing the pending termination of utilities notice. That meeting was canceled after Gov. Jim Justice asked the HEPC to delay that vote late Thursday afternoon.

“I’m calling on the HEPC to delay this emergency meeting because no one wants to see this university close if there’s a way to avoid it,” Justice said. “It may very well be inevitable, but we’re going to try really hard to find a pathway.”

Justice said he planned to meet with the HEPC, AB leadership and state lawmakers to discuss options for keeping the university open but did not specify when or where that meeting would take place.