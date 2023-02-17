VOLGA, W.Va. (WBOY) — Allegheny Metallurgical, a Barbour County company that mines coal to make steel, announced that it is one step closer to being fully operational and expects to help bring $1.56 billion in revenue and more than 450 jobs to West Virginia.

The company, which fills the space of a former abandoned mine and vacant elementary school, loaded its first train with coal earlier this month, signaling the beginning of its large-scale operation.

The first train, which traveled to the Port of Baltimore on Feb. 8, carried 11,609 short tons of coal, and the company says that’s just the beginning.

Courtesy: Allegheny Metallurgical

At full production, Allegheny Metallurgical said it plans to move around 258,000 short tons of metallurgical coal a month, according to a release sent Wednesday.

“We have partnered with the A&O Railroad out of Buckhannon and CSX to move our product to customers across the United States or to our port facilities to then be transported around the world,” stated Keith Hainer, president of Allegheny Metallurgical.

Additionally, the release said that a specially designed rail track and material handling system will have minimal disruptions to traffic despite its crossing of Route 119.

“The rail loop system that we have established is unique in West Virginia,” Hainer explained. “This allows a 130-car train to cross Route 119 without having to stop. This increases the efficiency of filling the train cars and keeps traffic interruptions to a minimum so we aren’t disrupting commuters, buses, and other travelers along the road.”

In total, more than a half billion dollars have been invested into the company’s operations so far, and according to the company’s website, it has several other community and environmental projects in the works as well, including expanding local water lines.

For more information or to apply to work at Allegheny Metallurgical, visit its website.