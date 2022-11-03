PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Philippi Police Department announced Wednesday night that its former K-9, Troll, has died.

According to a Facebook post from the department, Corporal Troll passed away on Nov. 2. Troll served with the Philippi Police Department for four and a half years in narcotics detection, tracking and apprehension. He had been living as a retired K-9 for three years.

(Courtesy: Philippi Police Department) (Courtesy: Philippi Police Department)

“Troll’s outstanding work and accomplishments would not fit into this post if we tried,” said the Philippi Police Facebook post. “Troll you will be missed, we love you, and we will take it from here little brother.”

Another post from the department Thursday morning said that Troll changed law enforcement in the city of Philippi forever. “Thank you sir and you are a good boi. Fly high Corporal.”